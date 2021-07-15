Three new coronavirus deaths were reported by the Bell County Health District Wednesday evening, following a recent spike in cases.
The district’s online dashboard showed the county now has 469 deaths, along with 360 active cases of the virus. This includes 141 newly reported active cases since the health district once again started updating its dashboard on Friday.
The county reported 219 active cases last Friday.
The incidence rate has also risen to 99.2 cases per 100,000 people — much higher than the rate of 60.3 cases per 100,000 reported last week.