FME NEWS SERVICE
During a news conference this morning, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said Killeen residents are required to wear face masks when in commercial businesses.
This is following Bell County Commissioners announcement on Monday withdrawing a mandate that was supposed to start this week for the public to wear masks while inside area businesses.
The Commissioners Court struck down language in the order — which Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued last week and went into effect early Monday — mandating businesses to require facial coverings on their premises and removed the $1,000 fine for violating it.
Starting at 12:01 Thursday residents or visitors within Killeen city limits must wear a mask when in public spaces. The order continues through July 21.
The mandate is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, there were 1,209 coronavirus cases. Out of the total, 445 are in Killeen, 413 in Temple, 162 in Belton and 81 in Harker Heights. Statewide, cases have increased in increments of 5,000 to 6,000.
The numbers continue to grow, with 28 new cases in Killeen on Tuesday, the mayor said.