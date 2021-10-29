Deaths resulting from COVID-19 rose by four Friday, according to the Bell County Public Health District, as active cases also saw a slight increase.
The district’s dashboard updated to show the new deaths Friday evening, with the county now having had 715 residents die to the virus. District officials did not detail when the deaths were or any information about the individuals.
Officials also reported an increase in cases of the virus, with the county now having 352 active cases compared to the 325 seen on Thursday.
The increase in cases also resulted in the incidence rate rising to 96.99 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county.
County officials have now recorded 33,731 total reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March of 2020, with 32,664 of those having recovered.
As local cases increased, regional hospitalizations fell slightly on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard.
The state dashboard showed the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — fell by almost one percentage point to 6.66 percent. On Thursday the department reported a hospitalization rate of 7.65 percent.
Total staffed hospital beds on the dashboard is reported at 1,126, with lab confirmed cases of the virus at 75.
Trauma Service Area L includes all of the hospital beds in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Temple ISD
While local cases in Bell County rose slightly Friday, active cases around the county and state have generally fallen since late September.
On Friday Temple Independent School District reported no active confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Friday, with only one probable case on its tracker. The district has kept its cases lower than some neighboring districts in recent months even as the county dealt with the delta variant of COVID-19.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said the district has worked closely with the Bell County Public Health District to create safety protocols and keep students healthy.
“Our staff, students and families have been diligent about implementing health and safety measures to help mitigate the spread if COVID-19 throughout the pandemic,” Ott said. “In fact, we have not had to close a single campus due to high COVID case counts.”
School cases
Belton ISD showed 13 active cases of the virus on its dashboard Friday, with three of those confirmed and 10 probable.
The district’s active cases include one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, three at High Point Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary and one at Sparta Elementary. Cases also include two at Lake Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech High School and two at Lake Belton High School.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district has had two cases of the virus in the past week, one teacher at Thomas Arnold Elementary and a student at Salado Middle School.
Killeen ISD had 39 active cases on its dashboard Friday, with 28 students and 11 staff members having the virus.