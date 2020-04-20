Under normal circumstances, Julie Sullivan found losing one patient a week heartbreaking. Now, she’s grateful if it’s five or less a day.
Sullivan, a respiratory therapist from Temple who is working at a New York hospital for the next seven weeks, said she sings softly to her patients.
“I want to offer them some comfort,” Sullivan said. “I don’t have the best voice, for sure. Singing comforts me as well.”
Sullivan began working at the hospital last week. She got a leave of absence from her respiratory therapy job at Dell Children’s in Austin so she could go to New York and help out.
The therapists also hold their patients’ hands because there is no family with them, they’re alone.
“Their families are at home agonizing that they can’t be there with them,” she said. “I wouldn’t want a family member or friend to be alone with no one to show them compassion.”
The mortality rate of patients diagnosed with coronavirus and put on ventilators is not good. Since the virus is so new, the studies are small. One such study indicated that one-third of the patients put on ventilators live.
“The governor or mayor of New York said the death rate was 80 percent,” Sullivan said, adding she doesn’t have much time for the news. “Full-time staff here says it’s more like 90 percent.”
COVID-19 is vicious and kills people in a horrible tortuous way, she said.
Dentists, dental assistants and hygienists are helping out. The dentists are monitoring the blood gasses of the patients for the respiratory therapists. The assistants and hygienists are cleaning the equipment.
With the volume of patients each respiratory therapists is responsible for, they don’t have time to do what those in the dental field are now handling.
It doesn’t matter the field of medicine the doctors at the hospital specialized in, they are now COVID-19 doctors.
“They are appreciative of the respiratory therapists, who can teach them how the ventilators the government is sending work,” Sullivan said. “They were watching YouTube videos to learn how they function.”
One physician Sullivan was teaching said he was in awe of the staff who came willingly to New York, to the “belly of the beast,” to help.
“He said he would hug us all if he could,” Sullivan said.
That conversation alone made up for all the exhaustion, she said.
“I didn’t think I was making a difference with all the death, but to him, my coworkers and I made a difference,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan and her peers have little time to hydrate, take a bathroom break, much less eat.
“These are the sickest people I’ve ever cared for in my career,” she said.
There comes a point in life support when there is nothing more that can be done to help a patient oxygenate, Sullivan said.
It often feels as though they are waiting for them to die so they can clean up the vent and move on to the next patient, she said.
She said she has made some great new friends in her coworkers.
“We are compassionate and caring, brave, strong and passionate,” Sullivan said. “We hold our patients’ hands so they don’t die alone. We comfort them and try to give them hope.”