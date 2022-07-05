Bell County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday, raising the toll to 914 as vaccines remain to be the best protection available against hospitalizations, experts said.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the new deaths were a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s.
Dr. Manjusha Gaglani, director of the Center for Research in Vaccines and Infections at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, said that even though transmission is higher with new omicron variants, the severity of how the disease affects people has diminished in vaccinated individuals.
“The vaccines are protecting people from getting hospitalized for COVID-19,” she said. “We are lucky that the variants are milder. Still, those unvaccinated can get very sick.”
Vulnerable patients can still get severe symptoms even if vaccinated, Gaglani said.
“It’s not foolproof,” she said. “Generally speaking, they don’t want to end up in the hospital.”
Younger children, Gaglani said, are the most vulnerable since vaccines have just recently become available for them.
“Children under two years of age, when they catch a virus for the first time, they tend to get pretty sick,” she said. “Last summer with the delta variant, we saw for the first time children coming into the hospital sick with dehydration, with pneumonia and needing oxygen.”
Novavax, a recently approved protein vaccine, has started appearing in Bell County. Gaglani said the new vaccine gets the same result as the openly available messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines.
“Ultimately, if you get the mRNA in the body, the body makes the protein,” she said. “The mRNA is the instruction sheet for the body to make the protein. Once the body makes the protein, the body makes an antibody response. In the protein vaccine, you’re not making the body make the protein, but you’re giving the body the protein. The body is making the immune response. Ultimately, the end result will be similar.”
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 414 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 114.07 cases per 100,000 residents.
Of the 48,849 cases reported since the pandemic started, 47,521 have recovered, and 914 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 50 of the 1,038 available hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.