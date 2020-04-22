The criminal justice system in Bell County is attempting to get back to some sort of normalcy.
District Attorney Henry Garza and County Court at Law No. 3 Judge Rebecca DePew informed the Commissioners Court this week they are working on plans to begin chipping away at a growing backlog of cases.
“I’m trying to find a solution to grand jury,” said Garza, who presents cases to a panel of 12 jurors who listen and determine if probable cause exists for charges against a person.
Normally, a grand jury would convene at the Bell County Justice Center, but it would be hard to practice social distancing the COVID-19 pandemic requires.
“I probably need to acquire tablets to be able to remotely bring in grand jurors at different locations, maybe at the (Justice Center),” Garza said. “I think I’ve got a way to do it, to do it safely, to be able to isolate grand jurors individually and be able to remotely look at that process.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn asked Garza when the last time grand jury met. He said it has been more than a month.
Garza has been mulling over his remote grand jury plan for more than a week. He said it’s the only solution he has found.
The district attorney said he will need to purchase 12 tablets for his plan to work.
“I think I can work through all of that stuff without asking for additional funds from the (Commissioners) Court,” Garza said, referring to the county commissioners’ budgeting powers.
Last week, the Texas Office of Court Administration advised judges that in-person proceedings of any size should be delayed until at least June 1.
“Now that could change tomorrow. As you all know, this is a continuing fluctuating situation,” DePew said. “With that big of a delay, we see a necessity of trying to push forward to figure out ways to deal with some of the backlog.”
The county court at law judge said she will attempt to hold remote hearings this week.
“We are going to attempt to do some individuals, who are on bond …,” DePew said. “We’re starting with three — we’re moving slowly. They’re individuals (with) an offer for probation.”
The county courts at law, DePew explained, have worked with Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols’ office to electronically send paperwork to defense attorneys to start the remote hearings. She added that the hearings she has set will be in 30-minute intervals to give everyone involved plenty of time to work through any technical difficulties.
“I know I have other attorneys that are interested in trying to pursue this so I’m hopeful that we can manage to make those remote hearings happen,” DePew said.
Limited livestreaming of some district court, county courts at law and justice of the peace cases began about two weeks, the Telegram previously reported.