Two temporary coronavirus testing sites in rural Bell County collected about 60 samples on Friday, according to a county official.
These are tests that will not be included in the Bell County Health District’s total until the next update.
The temporary coronavirus testing sites were stationed at the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, 201 E. Main St., and Rogers Volunteer Fire Department, 6 W. Mesquite Ave., on Friday. The test sites were open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and accepted patients by appointment only.
Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Harmon told the Telegram that the county is looking to bring more of these temporary testing sites to the county soon, and will provide locations when they get confirmation from the state.
The health district, on Friday, reported an additional 242 COVID-19 tests were collected since its Thursday update, totaling 9,267 cumulative tests in the county.
More than 1,200 National Guard personnel have been mobilized to these testing sites to aid in the collection of these samples.
“The Texas Military Department was activated by Gov. Abbott in March to assist communities across Texas in the COVID-19 Response,” the governor’s office said in a news release. “Currently, over 2,500 guardsmen are serving in various capacities in response to this activation.”
Rural Bell County residents — including individuals who live in unincorporated areas and small cities — have accounted for 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the health district.
The Texas Department of State Health Services tested residents who reported having a fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and a loss of taste or smell.
“COVID-19 testing is a crucial mission in our fight against this virus,” Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas, said in a news release. “We are proud to support our partners Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services in bringing this critical capacity to areas in need of medical support.”