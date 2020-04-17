Friday was the 30th day Trinity Church in Temple has been offering prayers to all who drive by the church on West Adams.
Churches have not been holding the typical Sunday services since the coronavirus directive to minimize in-person contacts among individuals who don’t live in the same household.
The local Salvation Army joined Trinity on Friday to pray with those who seek spiritual companionship. The organization was focusing on prayers for first responders and collecting food for its pantry that is helping residents who are having a tough time because of lost paycheck or job as a result of the pandemic and resulting shutdowns.
By noon, several donations for the pantry had been made with a few monetary donations.
Amy Woelkers, a member of Trinity Church, has been in the church parking lot for the past 24 days.
“We’ve had days when two to three vehicles drive up at the same time and we’ve had days when two to three cars are all that we see,” Woelkers said.
Woelkers moved to Temple Feb.1. She Googled nondenominational church and found Trinity.
“It’s been my church home ever since,” she said.
Woelkers said they have had repeat visitors for the drive-through prayers.
“One man had a suicide in his family and his church was closed, so he came by here for help,” she said.
Usually disasters have been isolated events, hurricanes on the coast, tornadoes, floods and fires in a specific area, Lt. Chantel Millin with the Salvation Army said.
“COVID-19 involves the nation, the world,” she said. “I look forward to seeing how we have changed when this is all over.”
There’s already plenty that divide us, Millin said. “This isolation has made us appreciate each other, we’re hungry for contact with others.”
When there’s a disaster, people will flock to their church, Cheryl Fausnacht said.
She asked her pastor if she could offer prayer to those who drove by the church. Her plan was to stand by the road with a sign offering prayer. Lead pastor Ed Dowell put up a tent.
“We’ve prayed over a lot of marriages, a woman whose son is police officer and was exposed to the coronavirus stopped by today,” Fausnacht said. “She was weeping.”
Each of the individuals who are praying for the people who pull into the parking lot seeking solace, say they benefit as much if not more from the encounter, she said.
The Salvation Army will continue to offer drive-through prayers and a site for food donations as they connect with other churches.
“We hope to schedule a few at first responder sites,” Millin said.
The need for assistance is going to be great for some time, she said.