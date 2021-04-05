The Bell County Commissioners Court said Monday that it would have seven vaccination sites this week.
These sites will include four dynamic sites — vaccine locations targeted at helping underserved and at risk populations — on top of three static sites. The static sites are located at Baylor Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and AdventHealth.
Baylor Scott & White is offering first-dose vaccines at its west campus, 546 N. Kegley Road; Seton is at 850 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights; and AdventHealth is at 2405 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 101 in Killeen.
Baylor Scott & White has a dedicated line to help people schedule vaccine appointments at 1-844-279-8222.
Dynamic sites this week will be administering second doses to those who had previously got them at that location.
Grace Temple Ministries in Temple, 801 S. 13th St., will host a clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive, will host an emergency clinic on Thursday, following up with second doses from an emergency site from three weeks ago.
Liberty Christian Church in Killeen, 4107 Westcliff Road, will host a second dose clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Nolanville will also host a second dose site at the Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, 84 N. Main St., from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
County spokesman James Stafford said people might not get their second doses on the first week they are eligible but rather wait a week. This has thrown off the county a bit on how many appointments to schedule for these people.
Jennifer Henager, deputy emergency management coordinator, said the county is currently in the process of trying to accommodate those in need of their second doses.
“We have received a lot of inquires about the need for second dose appointments,” Henager said. “So we are looking at some options and might add a couple of days to our vaccine schedule for the next couple of weeks.”
Stafford said the county is still in need of volunteers to help run the second dose vaccination site, something that has continued to be a constant.
Temple
• Grace Temple Ministries in Temple, 801 S. 13th St., will host a clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
• Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive, will host an emergency clinic on Thursday, following up with second doses from an emergency site from three weeks ago.
• H-E-B Pharmacy, 1314 W. Adams Ave. Visit to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
• CVS Pharmacy, 2674 S. 31st St. Those wanting to schedule an appointment at a local store can visit http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
• Walmart Pharmacies are at 3401 S. 31st St. and at 6801 W. Adams Ave. Visit Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
• Sam’s Club, 1414 Marlandwood Road. Visit SamsClub.com/covid.
• Walgreens, 3614 S. 31st St. Schedule by going to http://bit.lyWalgreensvaccine.
Belton
• H-E-B Pharmacy, 2509 N. Main St. Visit https://vaccine.heb.com/.
• CVS Pharmacy, 2849 N. Main St. Visit http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
• Walgreens, 100 Lake Road. Schedule by going to http://bit.lyWalgreensvaccine.
• Walmart Pharmacy, 2604 N. Main St. Visit Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Those in other parts of the county can go to their local store’s websites and find a location closer to where they live.
Texas also launched an online vaccine scheduler this week at GetTheVaccine.dshs.texas.gov. Those needing help can call 833-832-7067.
