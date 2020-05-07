FORT WORTH - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will start a reopening in phases of recreation areas that were closed because of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Each park will open on its own schedule, and the opening is based mostly on the safety of staff and visitors. Visitors should call the lake project office for specific site openings or look at the facility's status at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/lake/lakefacilities.htm
The Fort Worth District reopens day use areas starting Thursday. Playgrounds and group shelter areas will remain closed until further notice. Campsites will be available for reservations no later than June 1. Campground reservations must be made in advance at www.recreation.gov.
Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state and federal authorities to include the Centers for Disease Control will be in place at these facilities. If these restrictions and guidelines are not followed, recreation areas could be forced to close again.