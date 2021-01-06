Active cases in Bell County reached 2,682 on Wednesday, as the Bell County Public Health District identified 337 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — the region’s third-highest single-day infection increase.
Bell County has now totaled 14,455 cases since March, and 11,773 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the health district.
Although deaths remained at 165 after Wednesday’s update, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell noted how that figure could be higher.
“I talked with the state about the lack of updated death records, and there seems to be a technical hiccup regarding those records dated after 2020,” she said. “We will update that data as soon as we have it. Apologies for the delay.”
During a Wednesday morning news conference, Robison-Chadwell added how this spike in cases is the result of holiday gatherings — a surge that local health officials anticipated would be worse.
“I expected the holiday numbers to be worse than they are … so I think that we’re going to be alright in the long term,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Now that we’re outside of the holiday season, we expect that as people begin to recover, we will start to see a decline,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Exactly when we get back to incidence rate levels below 200 is going to depend on help from local residents.”
But with Bell County registering an incidence rate of 739 per 100,000 people on Wednesday, the health district placed an increased emphasis on social distancing, masking, washing hands, and avoiding gatherings. This request was issued as the agency awaits its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
“I know that this has been a frustrating road for everyone but I want to give you an update on where we are right now,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of conversations this week about vaccination … and we at the health district have not received ours yet. We are among a number of providers in our area that have not received a vaccine.”
However, Robison-Chadwell said the health district is actively corresponding with the Texas Department of State Health Services about getting doses.
“For Phase 1B groups to get their vaccine … that’s going to depend on the availability of a vaccine at providers that currently have it,” Robison-Chadwell said. “It’s going to be a matter of contacting your pharmacies and your health care providers that have the vaccine, and seeing when they expect to widen up those vaccination allotments. That’s going to depend on their stock.”
As of Friday, Baylor Scott & White had received 26,825 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine — immunizations spokeswoman Julie Smith said are being distributed within hours of securing shipment.
Smith highlighted how these vaccinations also are reaching Baylor Scott & White’s partner facilities and contracted workers.
“We are committed to expeditiously distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. As the state’s largest not-for-profit health system, our first responsibility to the community is to safeguard the caregivers Texans are dependent upon,” Dr. Alejandro Arroliga, Baylor Scott & White’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “We are also committed to transparency throughout this process, so the communities we serve have the latest information.”
With Baylor Scott & White nearing the ability to begin Phase 1B vaccinations for at-risk residents, the health system called for interested Texans to submit their contact information at bswhealth.com/covidvaccine.
When the vaccine opens for members of the public, an email notification will be disseminated to individuals that supplied an email address, according to Baylor Scott & White.