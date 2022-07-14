Bell County’s COVID-19 threat level increased from medium to high as two new deaths were reported, raising the toll to 916.
The increase in the coronavirus threat comes as a national surge in variant cases, health officials have reported.
The threat level increase was noted on the Bell County Public Health District dashboard about a week after the level was raised from low to medium.
During a high Community Burden Level, the health district recommends people wear a mask indoors in public and minimize time in crowded indoor spaces, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including a booster shot. Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the two new deaths were a man and a woman in their 70s.
Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 489 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 134,74 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 49,261 cases reported since the pandemic started, 47,856 have recovered, and 916 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 58 of the 1,029 available hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Free vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.