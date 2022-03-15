COVID-19 cases rose slightly with 23 new cases reported and 111 total active cases were reported at the Bell County Health District dashboard Tuesday, 19 more than the day before.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 30.58 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,278 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,292 have recovered, and 875 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 36 of the 1,036 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Milam, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD did not update their dashboard during spring break.
Killeen ISD reported two student cases on its dashboard.
Free vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round of free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.