The annual “Salado Legends” play and an inaugural cowboy poetry festival have been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The “Salado Legends” production, which is presented by the Tablerock Festival of Salado, is a historical drama written by playwright/lyricist Jackie Mills. It blends accounts of Salado’s history and fictional storytelling to depict life in Texas in the 1850s. With virus infections rising, “Salado Legends” officials decided to cancel the 28th year of the performance.
“Due to the rise in virus infections, deaths resulting from the virus and a repeat occurrences of the virus, we, the 114 cast and crew members of the play … have chosen to cancel the 2020 appearance of the play and movie in favor of preserving the health of our friends, attendees and fellow actors,” Jackie Mills, playwright and event organizer, said in a news release. “We look forward to resuming the play, Salado Legends, in 2021 with a hardy cheer, a healthy smile and look forward to the new play, a continuation of the lives, fortunes and misfortunes of the main characters in Salado Legends in future years in Texas history.”
Another event in Salado, the inaugural Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering, also has been canceled. The goal of the event was to bring together a group of poets and musicians who are doing their part to preserve the culture and heritage of the American West.
Originally scheduled to run the first weekend May, the event was moved to the first weekend in August over coronavirus concerns. On Wednesday, event organizer Sharon Douglas decided to cancel the event.
“We had hoped to sell 300 tickets and with a 5,000 square foot facility for the event we were told we could only have about 150 people attend,” Douglas said. “Even losing money we wanted to have this first event. But with the increase in cases we decided to totally cancel. We had promised to give the Salado Museum a $1,500 donation and we are going to honor that commitment.”
One facet of the event was a harmonica workshop featuring renowned musician Gary Allegretto.
“Gary Allegreto called me and told me that he was concerned about giving harmonica lessons,” Douglas said. “He didn’t think it would be safe and would just hate it if anybody got sick.”
Douglas is now planning to hold the event next May and said that Allegreto is already onboard. She said cowboy poet Chris Isaacs also is on the schedule for next year.
Douglas expressed appreciation for Linda Griffith, who helped with the marketing and volunteered her time and skills on the project.
“I had a great year making plans and learned a lot and I will be ready for next year,” Douglas said.