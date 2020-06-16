Bus service in Killeen and Temple will be maintained as the Belton-based Hill Country Transit District receives $10.1 million in grant awards as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Funding for The HOP — which serves Temple, Belton, Killeen and nearby rural areas — was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration. A $4.7 million grant award for Fort Bend County near Houston also was announced Tuesday.
Hill Country Transit District will receive two CARES Act grants: $3.9 million for transit service in the Temple area and $6.2 million for the service it provides in the Killeen area.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said the funding will provide the transit district with needed money — and maintain transit services although some routes have been cut in recent years, mostly in Killeen.
“It’s great that the federal government recognizes the need and is able to help those most in need,” Davis said.
The grants will aid The HOP since the transit system receives its funding from fares collected from customers, as well as federal and state monies. But funding shortfalls require the communities served by the HOP make up the difference.
In 2019, the city of Temple contributed about $140,000 to the transit system. The 2020 request from Hill Country was $117,305.
Belton contributed $31,912 in 2019. The 2020 request from Hill Country was $29,706.
For the past several years, the HOP received 38 percent of its funding from the Federal Transit Administration, 19 percent from the state, 4 percent from local entities, 33 percent from the Hill Country Transit District and 6 percent from local fares.
Last year, Darrell Burtner, director of urban operations for the transit district, said the HOP provided 448,134 passenger trips in 2018 on its fixed routes. Its ridership was expected to be down for 2019, he said, because services were cut in Killeen and Copperas Cove, and Saturday hours were cut systemwide.
“We have to match service levels to the funding we have,” Burtner said during a Temple meeting last June.
Temple ridership was predicted to be 19.7 percent lower in 2019, compared to 2018. Killeen ridership was expected to decrease by 31.6 percent after routes were cut in 2019, Burtner said.
The HOP meets or exceeds every performance measure, he said. The system has a goal to serve 10 passengers per hour on its fixed routes and in 2018 the average was 13.9 passengers per service hour. This is an indicator of demand the federal government uses when distributing monies, Burtner said.
“We know there is a strong demand for transit in this region,” he said.
The grants announced Tuesday will help the transit district meet local demand, federal officials said.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release.
Transit systems nationwide are affected by the coronavirus, officials said.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges, and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said in a news release. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
CARES Act funding also enables transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance. The funding can be used to cover 100 percent of those costs.