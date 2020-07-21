Bell County gained 87 new COVID-19 cases as 110 residents recovered from the highly contagious virus, local health officials said Tuesday.
The new infections pushed the county’s total to 2,769, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Recoveries in Bell County crossed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday. So far, 1,065 residents have recuperated from the coronavirus.
Although recoveries continue to increase, the county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests inched up again. Bell County had a positive test rate of 8.7 percent on Tuesday. At least 31,838 tests have been performed here.
The health district did not report any additional residents being hospitalized or admitted to an intensive care unit.
No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded Tuesday. Since March, 18 residents have died from the virus.