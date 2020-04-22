SALADO — The annual Salado Royal Street Art Walk is going virtual this Friday night.
If you miss hanging out with the Royal Street Artists in Salado, you can visit with all of them this Friday night for a Virtual Royal Street Art Walk.
Each studio will go live from their Facebook account at the following times. Tune in to all of them to see what’s happening on Royal Street.
* 6 p.m. Salado Glassworks
* 6:30 p.m. Ro Shaw Clay Studio
* 7 p.m. FSG Fine Jewelry
* 7:20 p.m. Sirril Art Gallery
* 7:40 p.m. Bentons