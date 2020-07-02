The Temple City Council will consider a mask mandate during its meeting tonight, the mayor announced.
“The City of Temple has intentionally followed the lead of Bell County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Tim Davis said in a statement. “This was done to have consistent requirements as residents move across the county as they work, shop, and dine. As the mayor of Temple, I no longer believe that is the best strategy.”
The Council meets at 5 p.m. at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St. Residents can also participate online by visiting https://www.templetx.gov/2967/Virtual-Meetings.
Since Monday, Bell County has gained 252 COVID-19 infections. Temple alone has 430 coronavirus cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
At least 1,288 cases have been reported in the county, according to the health district.
“As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the region, I believe that the … Temple City Council should make the wearing of masks mandatory when social distancing is not possible,” Davis said. “This decision is not an easy one. I realize that not every citizen in Temple has the same opinion regarding wearing masks.”
After the Bell County Commissioners Court flip flopped the county’s position on a mask requirement, Davis said Temple would also strongly encourage mask wearing.
On Wednesday, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra announced the county’s largest city would mandate businesses to require masks for all patrons. That order went into effect early Thursday.
Temple Councilwoman Susan Long told the Telegram Wednesday she supports a mask requirement.
“The Temple City Council will discuss this item during our meeting tonight,” Davis said. “It is important to me that those citizens who want to have their voices heard have the opportunity to comment on this topic. There will be a public comment period tonight during the City Council’s discussion of this item.”