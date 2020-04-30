Bell County residents: Keep washing your hands, practicing social distancing and — if you own one — wear a mask as you begin to go out in public more starting Friday.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn and four health officials strongly urged residents during a virtual news conference Thursday to keep up with their personal health measures as businesses begin to reopen Friday.
Caylee Travis, chief nursing officer of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, said residents have done a good job following social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines. They need to keep it up, she stressed.
“It’s just real important that we continue to follow those guidelines because what I’m concerned about is in a week or 10 days we will see how that opening up of society goes for us,” Travis said from the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, and Dr. Robert Greenberg, Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer of medical services, said masks are simply another layer of protection. They’re highly recommended, but wearing one — or even acquiring the materials to make one — is not feasible for residents, Robison-Chadwell explained.
“Please keep in mind it is not a substitute for appropriate physical distancing or hand hygiene or watching out for other areas where you can be infected,” Greenberg said. “Sometimes the mask gives people a false sense of security. It is not a replacement for the other methods to protect yourself and others.”
Robison-Chadwell and Blackburn stressed wearing a fabric face covering is not mandatory. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders have barred local governments from enforcing masks mandates, Blackburn said.
“From the public health standpoint, it is highly recommended because it is an additional layer of protection,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Mask recommendations, Robison-Chadwell said, are about asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.
“There are some people who may have the illness and may not yet be symptomatic or may not develop severe enough symptoms to realize that they’re ill and they may be contagious,” she explained. “If people who are well wear a mask, they’re offering some protection to themselves. If people who are sick and may not know they are sick are wearing a mask, they offer protection to others from themselves.”
“If everyone wears one, then it’s double protection for everyone,” Robinson-Chadwell added. “So we’re encouraging (residents) — no matter what — wear a mask.”