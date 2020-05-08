Temple Lake Park, a popular Lake Belton spot, opened Friday, giving area residents and visitors a chance to enjoy water sports and recreational activities.
Park Ranger Todd Spivey observed at 5 p.m. Friday that the number of people going to the lakes was extremely low. He attributed that to the high winds and cloudy day, he said.
As lake parks reopened this week, officials are emphasizing water safety as area residents are expected to visit on warm days and weekends.
The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department’s Marine Operations Division made four rescues in less than 24 hours, according to its Facebook page.
Two water rescues, a wildlife rescue and a disabled vehicle on Lake Belton thankfully resulted in no injuries or deaths.
Just before noon Friday, five people on kayaks were in the high winds with rough surface currents. All had on life jackets, but several were in the water and in obvious distress. All were returned safely to shore.
Responding to the rescue mission were two battalions, Marine 61, two chief officers, a marine captain, fire specialist and two firefighters. Texas Parks and Wildlife brought a boat and game warden, and Belton EMS brought an ambulance and two paramedics.
Last year in Bell County, several drownings occurred at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Many were of people who didn’t wear life jackets, and several were connected to vessels.
Recently, some people arrived at Temple Lake Park with coolers, blankets and towels, prepared to spend a few hours at one of the park’s swimming area.
Park rangers and Temple Police officers turned them away. “We don’t have a count of this (those turned away).They were turned away without being given a formal citation,” Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
There were no issues at the park Friday, Weems said.