As local health officials on Friday reported Bell County’s 33rd COVID-19 death, an additional 13 residents contracted the virus and 101 recovered from it.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, identified the county’s latest death as a Temple man in his 60s who was previously diagnosed with the coronavirus last month. She said he died Thursday.
So far, 14 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in August. Just this week, the health district reported seven deaths — three of which occurred Aug. 14 and another three that happened on Monday.
The health district’s death count differs from the state. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 52 Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus — a 19-person difference from local figures.
The state uses death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death for its fatality count while the health district relies on local hospitals for its tally.
The Bell County Public Health District’s overall total of COVID-19 cases increased by 33. At least 4,428 cases have been reported, with 3,491 recoveries.
“We are happy to see that not as many cases have been reported in recent days,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The remaining 20 cases were tacked onto Thursday’s total, now 54. It was previously logged at 34.
Daily figures reported by the Bell County Public Health District have been fluctuating throughout the week as the state of Texas continues to inform local health districts about infections from a backlog of positive test results.
Despite lower daily increases, the county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests remains high. It was about 10.79 percent on Friday. At least 41,058 tests have been performed.
The health district reported three more residents were hospitalized Friday. One resident was admitted into an intensive care unit.
Since March, 214 residents have been hospitalized and 59 have been admitted into an ICU.
In Milam County, 400 cases have been reported, with 370 recoveries.
Coryell County officials Friday reported two more residents contacted the virus. At least 482 infections are known, with 221 recoveries.