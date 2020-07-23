While the number of recoveries outpaced new COVID-19 infections Thursday, Bell County’s rate of positive coronavirus tests inched closer to 9 percent, according to local data.
The Bell County Public Health District reported 59 new cases and 79 additional recoveries Thursday. At least 2,884 cases have been reported, with 1,272 recoveries.
The county’s positivity rate was 8.87 percent Thursday. At least 32,508 tests have been performed in Bell County.
“I think we are seeing some improvement in numbers in just the last few days,” Bell County Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith said during an online news conference. “I think part of that is because people are finally — finally — wearing masks and appreciating the social distancing.”
But those recent improvements are not enough for Bell County school districts to move forward with their planned mid-August starts. Smith ordered in-person classes to be delayed until after Sept. 7 because of the county’s high community spread of COVID-19.
“If people want their kids back in school, they really need to follow the guidelines — that’s really the only way this is going to work,” the health authority said.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Bell County is seeing a trend of groups of people contracting the virus.
“We have a lot of households that are seeing infections spread through their household, which makes sense. It’s close contact. You’re living in one house, breathing the same circulated air. It’s touching the same surfaces and it’s kind of hard to social distance in your home,” she said.
Beyond household clusters, Robison-Chadwell said the health district has seen bunches of infections stemming from close friend groups, workplaces and other close contact situations.
“That’s all very typical,” the health district director said.
Bell County’s seven-day average of new cases dropped again this week. It was 61 on Thursday. It was 78 on Monday and, on July 14, it was 94 — the highest seven-day average recorded here.
Killeen on Thursday became the first Bell County to cross the 1,000 mark. Meanwhile, Temple is four cases shy of that threshold.
The health district reported three additional residents were hospitalized. Since March, 172 residents have been hospitalized and 48 have been admitted into an intensive care unit.
Health officials said they are not planning a COVID-19 update Friday because of a software update. A weekend update is possible, the health district said.
Business reversal
KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Co. in Salado, expressed her frustration with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission over a recent reversal.
“The TABC reversed their decision from last weekend that gave a loophole to breweries and brewpubs to open up outdoor spaces … They reversed that, saying it was in conflict with Gov. Abbott’s directive,” Hill said.
She called the governor’s directive unfair, and relayed her customers’ growing frustrations.
“We feel like we have a little bit of whiplash and we know that our customers are frustrated,” Hill said. “They have expressed their frustration to us because it’s really hard (keeping up). I’ve had six phone calls, four emails and countless Facebook messages today from asking what the rules are … Because they seem to change every day.”
Hill said this reversal is especially frustrating, since her businesses have taken COVID-19 guidelines seriously.
“We’ve been taking the mask order very seriously and physical distancing very seriously,” she said. “We’re doing everything to keep our customers and our employees safe. So we feel like this is an unfair ruling.”