Tuesday was yet another record breaking day for COVID-19 in Bell County: 153 new cases were reported. That is now the single highest daily increase recorded.
“Today marks a new high for daily reported cases at 153 and we are still seeing the trend of young people driving the case counts,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District Director.
The new infections pushed the county’s total to 2,290, according to the health district.
Statewide, a new record was set as Texas recorded 10,745 new cases Tuesday, The Texas Tribune reported. The number of people hospitalized around the state also increased to 10,569, filling about 19 percent of hospital beds in the state, according to the news outlet
Bell County’s previous record high was set five days ago on Thursday when the health district reported 140 cases.
Just this month, 1,081 cases have been identified. That is more than 47 percent of all cases reported in the county.
Bell County residents in their 20s continue to have the greatest number of coronavirus cases, with 548 infections. That is nearly 24 percent of all reported cases.
Residents younger than 60 make up 1,838 of all Bell County cases — or more than 80 percent of infections. The remaining 452 cases are those older than 60.
A COVID-19 outbreak at Indian Oaks Living Center, 415 Indian Oaks Drive in Harker Heights, worsened Tuesday. An additional 10 residents tested positive, Bell County top public health official said.
“They have 10 positive employees (the same as yesterday) and 21 positive residents,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Some testing may still be pending and those numbers will be shared as they are received.”
As Bell County’s case count continued to climb, so did the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. The county’s test positive rate Tuesday was 7.76 percent. At least 29,502 tests have been performed in Bell County.
“It is imperative that we continue to drive home the importance of social distancing, masking if social distancing is not possible, and hand washing,” Robison-Chadwell said.
After not reporting any new recoveries Monday, the health district said Tuesday an additional 38 residents have recuperated from the virus. At least 595 Bell County residents have recovered.
The health district did not report any additional deaths Tuesday. So far, 14 residents have died.