Five new COVID-19 related fatalities were identified in Bell County for the second straight day, bringing the death toll to 140. Active cases reached 1,774.
The newly reported deaths are for a man from Temple in his 70s, a man from Temple in his 50s, a woman from Temple in her 70s, a man from Killeen in his 70s and a woman from Killeen in her 50s.
Bell County has totaled 10,536 cumulative cases after Tuesday’s single-day increase of 79, and Amanda Robison-Chadwell — the Bell County Public Health District’s director — asked for continued vigilance from area residents.
“We ask for continued help from the public in taking all possible steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell. “Please social distance, avoid gathering, mask if you must go out and keep your hands washed. If you feel sick, even just mildly please take care to remain at home until your symptoms resolve unless you need medical care. It’s so important that we all work together to reduce the spread of this virus.”
Robison-Chadwell also noted how the health district will have limited dashboard updates next week.
“We will update the dashboard Monday through Wednesday, and will monitor on Thursday and Friday but do not plan to update those days,” she said. “The epidemiology staff will be working and monitoring emails but we will be remote.”