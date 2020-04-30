Some Bell County businesses will open today, following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan announced Monday to reopen the state.
There will be a 25 percent occupancy limit for retailers and dine-in restaurants — a limit, which follows the occupancy certificates businesses are issued. This occupancy limit covers all individuals inside a building, including employees.
“Every business has been issued a certificate of occupancy and certificate that indicates what the occupancy load is for their particular business or establishment. I would encourage them to use that number when calculating the 25 percent and then self-police that,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a Thursday afternoon news conference.
He said he believes 99.9 percent of the businesses should navigate that restriction with no problem.
Businesses set to open include Perry Office Plus; Cochran, Blair and Potts; and The Hub.
However, other businesses are not changing their current operations.
“While the Texas government is allowing restaurants to open at 25 percent capacity, we are going to continue to only allow pickup, delivery and food truck operation until Phase 2 of reopening,” Fire Street Pizza said in a statement.
Grand Avenue Theater in Belton will carry on with their makeshift drive-ins this weekend, noting how the lack of a movie release schedule affects their ability to reopen this weekend.
“With no release schedule at this point, and no current guidance from studios, Grand Avenue Theater will not be opening this weekend,” the theater wrote in a statement. “We will be communicating during this period, so be on lookout as we prepare to open in May.”
Blackburn addressed some confusion regarding the reopening of local businesses, further citing a handbook with health protocols for 17 sectors of the economy and business community.
“One of the things that I’ve been asked about frequently in the past few days … is what guidance is there for businesses and what they should be doing in terms of preparing for opening,” Blackburn said. “I would urge them to carefully review the governor’s order, carefully review the handbook and carefully review those (Texas Department of State Health Services) guidelines.”
He emphasized how these protocols — established by the governor’s office, state health officials and local area officials — may vary depending on the industry but should help encourage patrons to shop.
“To the extent you can meet and exceed those health protocol standards, in my opinion, you are also going to be recapturing your customers … to attend your business,” Blackburn said. “Because they are going to feel safe or safer in your business.”
Staff writer Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.