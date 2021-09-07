The percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in the region dipped below 20 percent for the first time since Aug. 12 on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported on their dashboard that Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — now had 19.21 percent hospitalization rate.
Active cases of the virus also fell by 290 Tuesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District. The county now has a total of 1,753 active cases.
The drop in cases was also reflected in the incidence rate that is now at 483 cases per 100,000 people.
The county now has seen 29,549 reported cases of the virus during the pandemic, with 27,260 recoveries.
County officials did not report any new deaths from the virus, with the total remaining at 536.
During Tuesday’s Bell County Commissioners Court Meeting, County Judge David Blackburn cited information released by Baylor Scott & White last week.
The health provider shared that 92 percent of its patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, with another 92 of those in the intensive care unit also unvaccinated. The company also pointed out that 95 percent of its patients on ventilators was unvaccinated as well.
Blackburn said the provider also told him that 100 percent of those in these categories who were vaccinated had co-morbidities that are a contributing factor.
“Getting vaccinated is your best defense against going to the hospital,” Blackburn said. “These are not numbers from the (Centers for Disease Control), they’re not numbers from the state, they are numbers from our local hospitals. And folks that you know at those hospitals.”
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported on its dashboard Tuesday that it had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its district.
The district said these cases include three at Temple High School, one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Travis Science Academy, three at Cater Elementary and one at Thornton Elementary.
On its probable cases tracker, Temple ISD also showed another 11 unconfirmed cases of the virus.
Belton ISD reported 215 cases of the virus on its dashboard Tuesday, with 17 of its 18 campuses besides Miller Heights Elementary seeing cases. The cases account for about 1.37 percent of it total staff and student population.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district saw 36 active cases at its campuses Tuesday.
These active cases included nine students and three staff members at Thomas Arnold Elementary, 10 students at Salado Middle School, and eight students and three employees at Salado High School. The district also has three employees with the virus not assigned to a campus.
Killeen ISD showed 292 total COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Tuesday, which included 233 students and 59 staff members.
County testing
On Tuesday, the Bell County Commissioners Court ratified an agreement between the county and the company BioIQ for testing services.
The agreement, which won’t exceed $117,600, is for COVID-19 testing services that started last week on Sept. 1 and will continue until Sept. 14. Commissioners ratified the agreement in a unanimous vote.
County officials said the mobile testing sites have so far conducted 1,067 tests in total.
Mobile testing services provided by the company go to a new location between Temple, Belton, Killeen and Harker Heights each day to cater to different communities.
Residents wanting to get tested for the virus can either show up at any of the locations, which are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or register online at https://bit.ly/2X48Iok.