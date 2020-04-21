The COVID-19 pandemic will affect Belton Independent School District students’ grades for years to come.
The Belton school board, in a rare divided vote Monday night, approved a resolution that adopted a pass-fail grading system for the current semester for all students and changed the grade point average formula for all current high school students. It was a 5-2 decision, with Trustees Manuel Alcozer and Rosie Montgomery dissenting.
Grades in Belton ISD are issued in four nine-week increments. High school students’ GPAs will be calculated based on the end of the third nine-week grading period of the current school year. That will serve as current seniors’ final GPA.
The GPA for the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023 will be based on the end of the fall semester. That will affect students, both current and future transfers, in those classes until they graduate.
The trustees spent nearly an hour going back and forth on possible ways to deal with grades and high school students’ GPA and class ranks.
“This whole thing breaks my heart, just the whole situation that we’re in. There’s not a single decision that is the one right decision. Someone is going to end up higher, someone is going to end up lower on both sides,” school board member Chris Flor said. “There is no win in any of this.”
Several trustees agreed with Flor.
“Everyone’s heart is the right place. There is no good answer here,” board Vice President Jeff Norwood said. “There is not a fair answer. It does not exist.”
Alcozer and Montgomery — both of whom serve on the school board’s policy committee, which recently discussed the grading resolution — wanted the third nine-week grading period to be the cut off point for all students’ GPAs. The third nine weeks ended before spring break and in-person classes were canceled.
“That third nine weeks is an amazingly difficult nine weeks. Our teachers work hard. Our students work hard. We are saying that is a valid measurement for a senior’s GPA,” Montgomery said, adding that those grades could make a difference when current juniors apply for college. “While I respect this is a terribly difficult decision, I can’t rest without counting the third nine weeks in the GPA.”
Alcozer, the policy committee chairman, described the situation simply: If a policy is good enough for the seniors, it’s good enough for the other three classes.
“I think to me uniformity is important in terms of the application of calculating GPAs,” he said. “I don’t want all of that work those kids did to disappear.”
Board Secretary Janet Leigh brought up that students are told their semester grade is their average.
“Students actually work toward that goal of making sure their GPA and class rank, if that’s important, is final at semester, and then they work toward something else in the end,” Leigh said. “But we weren’t anywhere near that second half.”
What is and isn’t fair has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, Trustee Ty Taggart said.
“I will just say that I’m living in a house with a senior right now, and the definition of the word fair has changed a lot for us. I think what we have to do is consider what’s good for the most involved,” he said.
The resolution was drafted by Belton ISD’s top administrators. That was enough for board President Suzanne McDonald to support it.
“I know … that we’ve got some folks in place who have the heart of the kids in mind first, and I feel like I know they have done their due diligence and made the right decision for all kids,” she said. “Everybody will not get the same treatment. Some kids will get hurt unfortunately. And I respect all of the work that they’ve done.”
Superintendent Matt Smith said setting policies like this is the hardest part for the school board.
“I can tell you that the administration shares all of the concerns that you all have said here,” he said. “Thank you for engaging in this tough conversation tonight, and for putting your heart and soul into deciding what’s best for our kids.”