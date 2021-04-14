After two weeks of a flat trend in new COVID-19 cases, the Bell County Public Health District announced a change in the county’s threat level.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director for the district, said the county is now in threat level four, meaning minimal controlled transmission. Currently, the county has 277 active cases of COVID-19 for an incidence rate of 76.3 cases per 100,000 people.
“Please do continue to exercise caution so that we do not give up the ground that we have managed to win against this virus as that is only too easy to do,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The district reported one new death from the virus — a woman in her 80s from Temple — for a new total of 421.
In total the county has seen 21,808 cases of the virus, with 21,110 people having recovered so far.