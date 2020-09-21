Carleigh Bates is happy she can expand business operations at Bird Creek Burger Co. to 75 percent.
However, Bates — who owns Bird Creek Burger Co. with her husband, Jacob — explained how the transition could take another couple of days.
“We actually removed our tables to operate at 50 percent,” she said. “We have to move them back from our warehouse, but it’s just been really terrible weather.”
Bird Creek and a variety of other Texas businesses recently received the green light to raise occupancy rates to 75 percent — a reopening phase that comes after Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders on Thursday.
The state of Texas had relied on “data driven hospitalization metrics,” which showed a majority of Texas’ Trauma Service Areas had improved.
This improvement in 19 of the 22 TSAs — where hospitalized COVID-19 patients account for less than 15 percent of all hospitalized patients — also allows retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries to now open at 75 percent capacity.
“With the medical advancements we have made and the personal hygiene practices we have adopted, Texans have shown that we can address both the health and safety concerns of COVID-19 while also taking careful, measured steps to restore the livelihoods that Texans depend on,” Abbott said last week.
Bates also stressed how her business was incredibly fortunate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’re pretty fortunate,” she said. “But we also made it a point from day one to really reach out to the community. I think that the community sees that, and so they’ve supported us in return this entire time.”
In addition to Bird Creek Burger Co. enhancing sanitization measures, the restaurant installed an ultraviolet sterilization machine for staff a few months ago.
“All of our servers put their phones, their keys and everything in there at the beginning of each shift for sanitization,” Bates said. “We also use it throughout the shift to sanitize everything pretty consistently.”
American Legion difficulty
But at least one Bell County establishment is finding it difficult to safely expand occupancy levels to 75 percent.
After not holding a meeting in March, April or May, American Legion Post No. 133 Commander John Potts has strived to bring members together in the months since COVID-19 hit the state of Texas.
“We started in June with a drive-by supper,” Potts told the Telegram. “But there are people that are still wary … and even though the governor says I can go 75 percent, I can’t go 75 percent.”
Potts explained how there is simply not enough space in their facility for occupants to safely distance from one another at a 75 percent occupancy rate.
This inability led Potts to host Post No. 133’s Friday luncheon over the course of a few hours — allowing guests in for meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Texas Tribune also reported how some bars and their associations feel slighted by Abbott’s orders, which included the decision to keep those businesses closed. Although Abbott said his office is continuing to correspond with the industry for future reopening, Michael Klein, the head of the Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance rejected the notion.
He emphasized how Abbott’s statement about working together was “incorrect.” The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance laid out a six-point plan to reopen in August, but Klein said the governor, whom he referred to strictly as “anti-business Abbott,” has not responded to the plan.
“We’ve never heard back from them,” Klein told the Texas Tribune. “We believe that he is disingenuous.”
While restaurant owners applauded Abbott’s move to allow them to increase operations, Klein said Thursday’s ruling was “completely unacceptable” for many bars and other facilities where alcohol sales make up more than half of the revenue. It could leave 30 percent of Texas bars and 39 percent of distilleries permanently closed within six months, industry leaders said.