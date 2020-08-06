Bell County on Thursday gained an additional 45 new COVID-19 cases and saw 21 residents recover from the virus — the lowest reported recoveries in weeks after 135 recoveries were reported Wednesday — according to local health officials.
At least 3,679 cases have been reported, with 2,363 recoveries, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
As modest increases were reported for new infections and recoveries, the county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests crept up once again. The health district pinned Bell County’s positivity rate at 9.94 percent.
At least 37,001 tests have been performed in the county.