BELTON — Justin Ruiz’s business, 1st Place Awards and Gifts, was on the brink of closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve taken a big hit since COVID-19 started. We had to shut down for like six weeks. We lost about 40 percent of our income,” the Belton small business owner said.
A $4,137.93 grant from the city of Belton is going a long way for 1st Place Awards and Gifts, 2304 N. Main St., and 57 other small businesses here that received funds from the municipal government. The funds were part of the $240,000 the city offered in its second round of grants for small businesses that have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having $4,137.93 definitely went a long way in helping us stay afloat and getting our business back on track,” Ruiz said.
City officials this week have been hand delivering checks of $4,137.93 to 58 businesses throughout the county seat.
“We are pleased to be able to distribute the grants during the week of Thanksgiving,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “We are certainly grateful to have such a great small business base here in Belton, and it feels good to provide some relief in what has been a difficult year for many of them.”
Most of the 58 businesses — 30 — received $2,000 grants during the city’s first phase of small business aid. An additional 28 businesses received grants this time.
“It just helps us keep our bills up, paying our employees — all the regular things you have to do around a business,” said Ruiz, who also received a grant from the city’s first phase of small business aid. “It’s nice to have some breathing room in the bank account to help not get so close.”
Belton received 63 applications for the latest round of grants, according to a staff report.
Both rounds of grants were part of Belton’s more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus funds.
“To have the opportunity to make available these grant dollars to help businesses in what is a really tough time, it is a marvelous opportunity for us to be able to do that,” Mayor pro tem Dan Kirkley said. “I think it just demonstrates that we as a community care for each other and we need to be able to come together for such a time as this to be able to continue to go on when things are difficult.”
To have been eligible for funding, a business had to be locally owned and independent; have fewer than 50 full-time employees as of March 1; be in Belton city limits and have a publicly accessible location there; and had revenue decline since March 1.
Additionally, the Belton Council — in a 6-0 decision on Tuesday, with Councilman Guy O’Banion absent — awarded a $25,000 grant each to Helping Hands Ministry and the Belton Senior Citizens Center as part of its federal COVID-19 funds.
“To have the ability for those organizations to be able to beef up their ability to provide more food and more care is huge these days,” Kirkley said. “That’s really where we need to be able to help the most.”
The grant will give Helping Hands Ministry a boost so they can help residents get food, Executive Director Tasha Roberts said.
“We can’t thank you enough,” Roberts said. “We have seen a record number of families coming to us for the first time or coming back to us for the first time in a long time.”
Jay Taggart, president of the Belton Area Citizens for Seniors board of directors, also thanked the City Council for awarding the grant to the Belton Senior Citizens Center. The money, he said, will be used to help give residents food.
“We’ve been shut down for most of our operations … since March. It’s been a real struggle,” Taggart said. “We think this is a great program. It’s going to get food out into the community for people who need it.”