Bell County reported nine COVID-19 deaths as officials opened an antibody infusion center in Killeen on Friday.
This week alone, the Bell County Public Health District reported 22 new deaths from the virus as the toll reached 829 since the start of the pandemic.
In addition to the new deaths the health district reported at total of 656 active cases in the county. This is also reflected in an incidence rate of 180.75 cases of the virus per 100,000 residents.
Regionally, hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — rose slightly Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed 10.88% of hospital beds in the region are taken up by COVID-19 patients. Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Infusion center
Officials on Friday opened a free antibody infusion center in Killeen that was relocated from Travis County.
The center, which requires referrals from physicians and clinics, is open at the old Department of Public Safety office at 302 Priest Drive in Killeen.
“Beginning immediately, the center will only offer antibody treatments to patients prescribed them by health care providers,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the center would aid the region.
“I appreciate the opportunity for us to work with the State in delivering this health care to residents from around the region,” Blackburn said. “I am also hopeful that this is but one of the many health care measures that will help us move ever closer to end this pandemic.”
The center was relocated to Bell County by the Regional Medical Operations Center, the release said.
“Their hope is that by being more centrally located, they will have increased accessibility for the residents of Central Texas,” Stafford said. “Additionally, mobile infusion task forces are available throughout the entire 29-county region, providing the same services to homebound individuals.
The antibodies are administered to COVID-19 positive individuals with mild to moderate symptoms.
“The goal of this program is to prevent and reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency room visits,” Stafford said.
The center is state funded so patients will receive the treatment at no cost, Stafford said.
For referrals and information, visit https://www.stateoftexasinfusionhotline.com or call 1-800-742-5990.
School cases
Temple Independent School District did not report any active cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Friday.
Belton ISD reported 10 cases of COVID-19 on Friday with four confirmed and six probable. The confirmed cases included one at Belton Early Childhood School, High Point Elementary, Lake Belton High School and other campuses or departments.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district has only seen two students with the virus in the past seven days, one at Thomas Arnold Elementary and one at Salado Middle School.
Killeen ISD showed 27 positive cases of the virus on its dashboard Friday, with 20 among students and seven among staff members.