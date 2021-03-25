The incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases in the county continued its decline Thursday according to the Bell County Public Health District after a slight increase during the week.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said the incidence rate of COVID-19 in the county was 71.4 cases per 100,000 people. She said the health district was happy to see the resumed decline of the cases.
This is down from 75.2 cases per 100,000 people Wednesday.
The county now has 259 active cases of the virus, seeing a total of 21,289 cases and 20,622 recoveries from the virus.
“We did not receive a report of any new deaths today,” Robison-Chadwell said.