As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Bell County, the state of Texas will stand up two sites for residents to get tested.
The state will have a drive-through test site in Nolanville and Temple this week.
People who get tested will receive four 3-ply surgical masks when they get tested at a state-run testing site, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.
“Wearing a mask or facial covering in public is an effective way for Texans to protect themselves and others from the transmission of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement. “This program helps ensure that Texans have the resources they need to effectively mitigate the spread of this virus and keep themselves and their communities safe.
The state will operate a testing site 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Central Bell County Fire & Rescue Station, 100 N. Main St. in Nolanville.
Then the state will stand up another COVID-19 testing site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Temple Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.
Testing is by appointment only. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register.
People will be tested only if they have COVID-19 symptoms. Those include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and a loss of taste or smell.