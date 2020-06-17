Two more residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation, where at least 49 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, died from the virus, according to officials.
“Both occurred on Tuesday, and both are men in their 80s from the Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Both had been previously diagnosed and succumbed to their illness.”
Nine Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus. Six of those deaths were Weston Inn residents.
Caraday Healthcare, the San Marcos-based company that manages Weston Inn, stated in a news release Tuesday that 26 residents and 23 team members have COVID-19.
“We are monitoring everyone extremely closely and following our pre-established protocols that include implementing immediate and precautionary steps to ensure we stop the spread of the infection within our community,” Caraday Healthcare stated. “Caraday is proactively working with public health agencies and medical providers and we are monitoring the situation very closely.”
Caraday did not address the deaths at its Temple facility, 2505 S. 37th St.
And as local officials confirmed those two deaths, they identified 30 new infections Wednesday and increased Tuesday’s tally to 30. The health district initially reported 21 infections on Tuesday. At least 658 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bell County.
Because of the recent occurrence of coronavirus cases being added a day after they were confirmed, the Bell County Public Health District is changing the time it issues COVID-19 updates.
“Beginning on Thursday, June 18, the Bell County Public Health District will change the time it updates daily cases on the dashboard from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in an effort to more accurately report daily case totals,” Robison-Chadwell said. “For example, the case total was 21 yesterday when the update was posted. An additional nine cases were added to yesterday’s total today because those cases were received after yesterday’s 2 p.m. posting time.”
The health district also reported 14 new recoveries Wednesday. So far, 292 Bell County residents have recuperated from the virus.
At least 22,338 tests have been performed in the county.