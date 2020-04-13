With the COVID-19 pandemic increasing rapidly in communities throughout Texas, the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple has significantly amplified its efforts to diminish the spread of the virus and ensure critical services, especially among the homeless and other vulnerable populations.
Requests for service have risen and a further spike is expected in the next few weeks and months. While services remain in place for the most vulnerable citizens, such as the homeless and others living near the poverty level, many people who have been able to pay their way prior to this outbreak may now face extreme difficulties due to mandated business closings. Countless residents now have no income and are in need of financial assistance.
“We are already seeing the effects and expect that to grow significantly as this situation plays out,” Lt. Aaron Millin of the Salvation Army said. “So many people living with extremely tight budgets aren’t able to skip just one paycheck, much less weeks or months without pay. They are turning to us for help.”
The Salvation Army provides service to individuals and families in every ZIP code in the state and is working diligently to ensure people have access to food, shelter and desperately needed services such as housing and utility assistance. In Bell County, this includes a food pantry in Temple and Killeen with curbside delivery, rent and utility assistance, rehousing assistance, and a men’s, women’s and family shelter that’s continuing to house the homeless.
Inside the Salvation Army’s residential facilities, additional cleaning efforts are in place to help curtail the spread of coronavirus. Proper use of sanitation supplies are part of every location’s infectious-disease protocol. If a resident or staff member gets sick, isolation/quarantine areas have been established, additional health care will be needed and staff needs will increase.
“All of these extra measures have a price tag attached,” Millin said.
The extra needs are daunting, particularly due to the spread of the virus, which has caused the postponement or cancellation of numerous Salvation Army fundraising events, many that had been scheduled for the spring.
“There is a concern that the effect of this unprecedented event could be felt for years,” Millin said. “We want to be here to provide basic needs to those we already serve and to have plenty for the new generation of need caused by this virus.”
Public support is essential — maybe more so now than any time in recent history.
“If those able are willing to help those who are in need, our state and nation will likely rise out of this devastating situation more quickly with fewer residual effects on the men, women and children suffering right now,” Millin said. “The Salvation Army is committed to serving those who need our help, and we are thankful for generous public support that allows us to do so. We don’t want to turn anyone in need away, and the only way we can accomplish this is through generous public support.”
Donations will help ensure the safety of those who depend on Salvation Army programs and services, along with the safety of staff and volunteers. The organization is working with health officials at the local, state, and federal levels.
By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, the Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. The agency annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.
In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.
Financial donations are the best way to support the ongoing work of The Salvation Army. Individuals can donate online at salvationarmytexas.org/bellcounty, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1884, Temple, TX 76503.
VIRUS CURTAILS VOLUNTEERING
The Salvation Army’s year-round volunteer program will continue to utilize individuals who have been trained and vetted. Unfortunately, the organization is unable to accept spontaneous volunteers now due to lack of personnel to help sufficiently train individuals during this time of heightened need.
“We are working to continue as many services to the community as possible during this unprecedented time,” Lt. Aaron Millin of the Salvation Army said. “Many people have asked how they can help us right now. Our biggest practical need is for non-perishable food and hygiene products.”
Call 254-774-9996 to arrange a drop-off time.