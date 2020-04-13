The Easter bunny made a surprise visit to Temple on Saturday.
Three pallets of candy were donated Saturday to Love of Christ food pantry, which turned around and donated the sweets to St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple.
The candy donation was a surprise, said Caitlyn West, assistant director of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store and pantry. West had gone to Love of Christ to pick up some emergency boxes.
West spent Saturday, along with three of her homeless volunteers — Sydney, Chris and Hollywood — driving around Temple in the agency’s panel truck passing out candy in neighborhoods and to community organizations.
Each pallet of candy weighed several hundred pounds.
“It was a lot,” West said. “We drove around from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. giving it out.”
People who were out walking their dogs were given bags of candy.
There were plenty of the typical Easter holiday confections, namely Peeps in all of the expected spring colors — blue, green, yellow and pink. Along with the marshmallow treats, there were mini Snickers and Twix, tiny bags of Skittles and equally small packages of Starbursts.
One mother, who lives with her four children next to Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, had lost her job more than a month ago and had no way to provide Easter for her youngsters.
“They barely had enough food and she told her kids that everyone was sick with the coronavirus, including the Easter Bunny,” West said. “I know families struggle and most of the time children just don’t understand.”
There were some pretty extravagant candies, including big solid chocolate Easter bunnies wrapped in foil and golden Easter eggs, as well as plush bunnies that were teddy bear size, she said.
There were Easter eggs with toys inside and cascarones — brightly colored egg shells filled with confetti.
West and her crew dropped off candy at the Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple emergency department, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and the Temple Independent School District.
West called Gil Hollie, Temple ISD director of after school programs, and asked if he knew of some families who needed a little help for the holiday.
“We met him at the shelter and we gave him four boxes filled with candy,” West said.
As they delivered candy to one household, the family would always know of another family that needed help, she said.
“Before I knew it, I had a list of about 40 people who would appreciate the candy,” West said. “Everyone was texting me and I was using my phone to navigate and then it went dead.”
West kept some of the candy for St. Vincent de Paul clients.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry provides food to families 9-11 a.m. each Thursday.
The need at food pantries has increased greatly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many with no employment.
The agency’s thrift store has been closed since the shelter in place directive was announced March 23.
To make a donation to St. Vincent de Paul, mail it to St. Vincent de Paul, 106 W. Ave. D, Temple TX 76501.