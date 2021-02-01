Bell County’s two vaccination centers have inoculated about 2 percent of its population, the county’s top-elected official said.
In May, the Telegram reported that Bell County had 362,923 residents, according to 2019 Census estimates.
“With the supply that we have, by my calculations, we have vaccinated between 2 and 2.5 percent of our population in Bell County,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a Commissioners Court meeting on Monday.
However, Blackburn noted that if this vaccination rate continues, it could be “a while” before the general population is vaccinated.
“If the current supply does not increase substantially, it is going to take a while to get vaccines to the general population,” he said. “There are two keys to this process. The first is patience and the second one is vigilance. Both those qualities are going to have to be embraced over the coming months, in my opinion.”
Yet Blackburn emphasized that Bell County is still progressing in its vaccination rollout, and will resume bookings for first-dose appointments at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday — appointments he expects will fill quickly.
“Our plan, at the moment, is to be able to reopen the first-dose appointment site every week at 12:01 a.m.,” he said. “We think … it should reduce the number of no-shows and cancellations we have been having, since we have been booking for weeks out.”
Although booking will be intermittently paused when appointments are filled, residents categorized as Phase 1A and 1B under the state’s vaccination plan can add themselves to the health district’s waitlist through a link at tdtnews.com/coronavirus/.
“The waitlist is not a substitute for booking an appointment,” Blackburn said last week. “The waitlist is just another avenue to concurrently pursue (a vaccine). Please note both the waitlist and the appointment booking process still requires you to be eligible under state plan.”
As of Monday, the waitlist had 15,001 people on it.
“I would encourage folks not to be discouraged by that number,” Blackburn said. “We have been … making hundreds of calls a day on the waitlist, so we are going through that waitlist in a fairly efficient and effective manner. Yes, (15,001) is a lot of folks on the waitlist, but we are making calls on that every single day.”
Second doses start Wednesday
Bell County will begin administering second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday — inoculations health workers will administer in a drive-through format at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
“The second dose site is a drive-through site and it will be at the Bell County Expo Center,” Blackburn said. “We are anticipating that we will be able to move more people through more quickly as a result of operating as a drive-through process for a second dose site. So we are looking forward to getting that process underway.”
Despite a majority of the scheduled appointments at the Bell County Expo Center being booked, Blackburn encouraged residents to continue monitoring the website for future openings.
“I checked this morning and there were actually a couple of appointments between now and Feb. 22 that had opened up, so I would encourage folks to check that site regularly,” he said.
Individuals can access all of the health district’s vaccination booking and waitlist portals through tdtnews.com/coronavirus/.
With the ever-changing challenges COVID-19 has imposed on Bell County, Blackburn extended his gratitude to the volunteers who have aided in local vaccination efforts.
“We could not do this effort without volunteers that we have … and we may need more of them as we open the second dose site at the Expo Center,” Blackburn said. “It is a critical part of our operation and logistical plans to have volunteers working.”
Prospective volunteers can access volunteer opportunities online at bit.ly/Bell_VacVolunteers, Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram.
Assisted-living vaccinations
Elmcroft of Cottonwood, 3002 Jack Rabbit Road, will vaccinate its residents today, a news release from the assisted-living facility in Temple said.
“Each Elmcroft community will host three vaccination clinics to help everyone get the required second dose of the vaccine and to offer flexibility to those who may miss a clinic date,” Paige Schultz, a spokeswoman for Elmcroft of Cottonwood, said.
Darline Rodriguez, Elmcroft of Cottonwood’s executive director, is elated that doses are coming to her community.
“The vaccine is just one piece of the solution in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Rodriguez said. “Eclipse communities will continue to take our standard precautions until the U.S. public health officials let us know they are no longer necessary.”
Schultz added that Elmcroft of Cottonwood, like other Eclipse Senior Living facilities, partnered with an area pharmacy for the vaccination clinic. More information about the upcoming vaccination clinic — which is for Elmcroft residents and associates only — can be accessed online at EclipseSeniorLiving.com/covidvaccine.