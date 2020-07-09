COVID-19 cases surged in Bell County on Thursday, as 140 new cases were identified by the Bell County Public Health District — a new daily total record.
The county has reached 1,886 total cases, and no new deaths were recorded, according to the Bell County Public Health District. At least 27,742 cumulative tests have been administered.
“We did hit a new record for daily cases today. We haven’t added any new deaths but we did add a number of hospitalizations,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said.
Robison-Chadwell noted how an outbreak was identified at Indian Oaks Living Center, 415 Indian Oaks Drive in Harker Heights.
“We do have an assisted-living outbreak at Indian Oaks,” she said. “There were five cases reported to us yesterday. We did coordinate with the facility to mass test. That is underway and we will have new information about that when we receive the lab results for those tests.”
The previous daily record high for Bell County cases was 128, which were identified on June 30.
Killeen is nearing 700 cases to date with 681. Temple’s cumulative cases are at 647, Belton at 248 and Harker Heights at 119. Bell County infections, which include small towns and unincorporated areas, have now registered 191 confirmed cases.
Dr. Robert Greenberg, Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer of emergency services, addressed hospital capacity during a news conference at the Bell County Courthouse — 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton — on Thursday.
“I’m really going to just talk about our Temple Memorial Hospital,” Greenberg said. “Our total capacity is 550 beds. Our ICU has 70 beds. Currently we have 16 patients in the ICU that have COVID-19 — 11 of those are on ventilators.”
That is an increase from five coronavirus ICU patients listed for the county on June 12.
Although Greenberg said they have just 63 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, he wants people to understand that does not mean they are not busy.
“Don’t get me wrong we are busy. The place is busy, we are seeing a lot of patients,” Greenberg said. “As of today we are currently operating everything. All elective surgeries and everything else, but we are closely monitoring it every single day.”
He stressed how the Fourth of July weekend does have Baylor, Scott & White worried, as they heard reports of residents not physically distancing from one another during the holiday.
“We have not seen the impact of the activities of the Fourth of July weekend,” Greenberg said. “We are very concerned based upon reports of lack of physically distancing … we are going to see a much larger spike.”