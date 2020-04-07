Helping Hands Ministry has delivered food to about 500 families in the past couple of weeks.
Local food pantries adjusted the way they distributed food to their clients about a month ago when the county entered Phase 2 of the COVID-19 action plan.
Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Love of Christ and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries have prepared bags of groceries that are handed to people as they drive up to the pantry on distribution day.
Helping Hands Ministry in Belton asked for volunteers who can deliver the food to clients and that’s what they have been doing since the changes were implemented.
“So far it’s going well,” said Tasha Roberts, Helping Hands Ministry executive director. “Right now, we’re supplying about a month’s worth of food.”
It’s easier to manage the deliveries that are once a month, Roberts said.
Home deliveries are limited to East Bell County because that’s where the majority of Helping Hands volunteers live.
However, families who are facing a temporary economic crisis because of COVID-19 may call 254-300-7931 and sign up for pantry services, she said.
All food is coming from the Central Texas Food Bank.
The ministry is not accepting food donations in an effort to protect the community, clients and volunteers.
“Right now, our supply chain hasn’t had much of disruption,” Roberts said.
Some of the deliveries include fresh produce and bread, if it’s available.
Helping Hands also is partnering with Belton school district to help deliver its grab-and-go meals to students.
“We’re targeting those kids that don’t have a way to get to one of the grab-and-go sites, usually because their caretaker can’t accompany them or they don’t have transportation,” she said. “We really want to get those meals to the students who need them.”
Making changes to the way it delivered food to families happened quickly and the new process is getting fine-tuned along the way.
“It’s been amazing, the families getting the groceries are very grateful and many people in the community have reached out to us to help,” Roberts said. “It’s been a bright spot in what would otherwise be an anxious and stressful time.”
There are a number of ways people can assist Helping Hands Ministry continue its work in helping neighbors:
Hold a virtual food drive
For around $5, a month’s worth of basic groceries can be provided to supplement a family’s grocery needs.
A virtual food drive can be started by making a donation to www.helpinghandsbelton.org/give and encouraging others to do the same.
Give online
Helping Hands Ministry of Belton still needs support to keep operations going. Consider making a gift to www.helpinghandsbelton.org/give.
Shop Amazon wish list
Helping Hands is in dire need of specific personal hygiene items for its neighbors. Visit Helping Hands’ Amazon Wish list. There’s a link on the ministry’s home page, to purchase and ship items that are most needed now directly to Helping Hands.
Support on AmazonSmile
When shopping online, designate Helping Hands Ministry of Belton as your charity of choice on AmazonSmile, and 0.5 percent of the purchase will be donated back to the Belton ministry.
Sign up to deliver groceries
Most of the daily responsibilities are being covered by the small Helping Hands staff. However, volunteers are needed to deliver groceries. Sign up for a time.
Advocate for polices that protect our neighbors
In times of crisis, families who are struggling to meet basic needs can be vulnerable to those looking to profit from those struggles.
Stay informed and reach out to local, state and federal officials to make sure policies that protect families from exploitation and predatory institutions are maintained and enacted.