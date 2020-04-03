Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently took a look at what to do about the escalating numbers of inmates in Texas jails, while also taking COVID-19 into consideration.
On Sunday, Abbott issued a directive that makes it harder for inmates to get out of local jails. It bans the release of inmates accused of or convicted of past violent offenses without paying bail. However, inmates with the ability to make bail still could go free.
The order is to contain inmates accused or convicted of “a crime that involves physical violence or the threat of physical violence,” Abbott said. That also would include those with a recent, nonviolent charge who had a violent offense conviction in the distant past.
The jail had a population Wednesday of 646 inmates, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Bell County Jail has been proactive and released inmates over a period of time instead of just in connection with COVID-19, said Maj. T.J. Cruz, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. About 124 inmates were released during the past year.
Misdemeanor cases
County Attorney Jim Nichols said his office looked at personal recognizance bonds for nonviolent misdemeanor offenders, but not for violent offenders.
Nichols said 885 inmates were in the jail on March 17. On April 1, the jail housed 675 inmates — indicating 210 inmates were no longer there.
However, inmates “obviously come in the front door and leave through the back door,” Nichols said.
The courts did a lot of plea deals this week — a total of 165 — going into session for five days instead of just two in consideration of COVID-19, according to Nichols. The process began weeks before Abbott issued his order.
Also, last week Nichols’ office worked on ways to speed up the magistration process performed by judges. The magistration was done through video conferences.
Because no more than 10 people can gather in one place, the cases were staggered, and a lot of cases were reset, Nichols said.
The purpose of the changes was “to limit the number of lower offense people coming into the jail,” he said.
Felony cases
“There was not a wholesale release of individuals, but one that was consistent with the directive that was recently announced by Gov. Abbott,” District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Garza talked Tuesday about the decisions made about the virus and the possible impacts it might have on the Bell County Jail population and criminal justice system.
Each case was individually assessed and reviewed, and most of those cases were nonviolent state jail felony offices, he said. The public’s safety was an important part of the process.
“Once an individual’s past history and the current offense was evaluated, a recommendation was made to the court for consideration,” Garza said. “The court likewise reviewed and then determined whether they would be released on bond.”
Jail safety procedures
As of Wednesday, no one in the jail system was diagnosed with COVID-19 or tested positive for it, Cruz said.
The jail has planned “on the worst-case scenario and hopes for the best,” Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said.
All new inmates are brought in through the back door. The normal intake procedure includes a medical screening by medical professionals who contract with Bell County to care for the medical needs of the inmates, Cruz said.
Those already in custody have their temperatures monitored and are told to wash their hands more often, he said.
Centers for Disease Control policies and standards are followed by the jail. The COVID-19 plan is an initial medical screening process with a 14-day quarantine, if required, and a daily follow-up by medical professionals.
The jail has four negative pressure cells that could house four inmates who have the virus. The air in those cells is funneled outside rather than inside, Lange said.
One contingency plan is to take any sick inmates to a hospital equipped to handle COVID-19, but the inmates have to be guarded when they are outside the facility and the hospitals are overcrowded with people who are seriously ill with COVID-19.
All persons who need access to the jail’s secured area or request contact visits are screened.
All in-person visitations at state jails were temporarily suspended as of March 13. Securus, an online option, is available for families to use from home to visit with a Bell County Jail inmate.