Temple’s two warming stations opened their doors Monday evening in anticipation of freezing weather — which is expected to persist for most evenings this week.
This year both the Temple Salvation Army and Impact Church are working together to open their shelters at the same time for local homeless residents. Temple is expected to see at least four days this week that would qualify for the two shelters to open.
Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Salvation Army of Bell County, said the shelter has seen similar numbers of individuals using the space as last year.
“I am not sure how many people come in off the streets,” Beckham said. “To be honest … it is about the same group of people that come in when the warming station is open.”
For the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, and Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., this will be the first year the two entities work together to provide a consistent criteria for opening.
Both organizations will open their shelters for any night when the forecast predicts a drop in the temperature — while taking into consideration the wind chill — to 32 degrees or 35 degrees when wet. The organizations also provide both a dinner and a breakfast for those staying the night.
In previous years, Beckham said, the Salvation Army would open its shelter based upon actual temperature in comparison to the church, which opened when looking at wind-chill temperatures.
Aligning the two organization’s standards for when to open means the city’s homeless will not need to go between the two organizations to find out which is open but instead go to the closest, Beckham said.
While both organizations will open on the same days, their opening times will be different with the Salvation Army serving hot dinners at 4 p.m. and the church opening their doors at 6 p.m.
Roy Rhodes, a pastor at Temple Impact Church, said the shelter will be limited to 15 people during the first week as a warming station, but that capacity will be expanded to 20 at a later date. This limit on capacity is to help enforce social distancing while at the shelter, Rhodes said.
“Unlike last year, we have to deal with COVID-19 so that’s going to shape our intake process and it’s going to shape some of our decisions about capacity,” Rhodes said. “There will be a quick cursory COVID-19 screening process, which includes a touchless temperature check and questionnaire.”