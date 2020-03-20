Temple College will resume classes Monday, but classes will be switching to an online format in an abundance of caution due to the threat posed by COVID-19.
In an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, college staff also will be working remotely beginning Monday and continuing through April 6, according to a news release.
Departments will be offering students support virtually — by phone, email, video conferencing, chat, text message and other forms of communication.
The Temple College center in Taylor will be closed beginning Monday, along with the Texas Bioscience Institute, which offers a Middle College program for high school students at a West Temple campus. All TBI classes will be moving online for the remainder of the semester, the release.
The college plans to have the library and computer lab inside the libraries at its Temple and Hutto locations open on a limited basis for students who need access to computers or support services to finish their courses successfully. Students should check the Temple College website for hours of operation.
“These are difficult times that none of us expected, but I am confident we will get through this together,” TC President Christy Ponce said in the release. “We have an amazing team working with our regional partners daily and aligning our decisions with those of our peer institutions. I’m extremely proud of the Temple College community for coming together to support students.”
There are no known cases of COVID-19 connected to Temple College at this time.