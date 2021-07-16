The Bell County Public Health District announced another large increase of local COVID-19 cases Friday and raised the countywide threat level from the coronavirus.
The district’s online dashboard showed 421 active cases of the virus — an increase of 87 over yesterday’s totals. The county did not see any new deaths related to the virus, staying at 469.
The incidence rate in the county has now risen to 116 cases per 100,000 people, a rate not seen in the county since the middle of March.
Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, announced Friday afternoon that the district moved the threat level for COVID-19 from Level 4, minimal controlled transmission, to Level 3, moderate controlled transmission.
“We saw a slight increase, which seemed to be related to an isolated event upon investigation,” Morrow said. “However, the number of new cases coming in each day closer to the end of the week showed a continuous increase.”
Total reported cases in the county now amount to 23,379, with 22,489 people having recovered from the virus so far.