The Bell County Public Health District announced six new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, as active cases fell to 399 — 26 fewer than Tuesday.
These fatalities, which were identified after death records were received from the state of Texas, increased Bell County’s COVID-19 death toll to 356, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
A woman in her 70s from Temple, two men in their 90s from Temple, a woman aged 99-plus from Temple, a woman in her 40s from Harker Heights and a man in his 80s from Bell County were among the latest deaths, according to the health district.
Robison-Chadwell noted a previously reported death was removed from Bell County’s total following a jurisdictional update.
As Bell County also reached 20,294 cumulative cases on Wednesday, the health district reported an incidence rate of 109.9 — its lowest rate since Oct. 8.
“This gives me optimism,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Once we aren’t expecting a backlog from (last week’s) weather issues, we can assess the threat level. Likely that assessment will be the beginning of next week.”
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 10 active COVID-19 cases: two at Lake Belton High, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at North Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School and one attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
These cases represent about 0.07 percent of the district’s population, according to Belton ISD.
Killeen ISD reached 1,547 cumulative cases — since March 16 — on Wednesday following the identification of seven infections in the last seven days, according to district
Temple ISD’s seven-day COVID-19 report, which tracked cases logged between Feb. 18 and Feb. 24, showed zero cases for a third consecutive day.
Michael Novotny, Salado ISD’s superintendent, also reported zero active cases on Wednesday.
“We have not had any new reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, Feb. 12,” he said in his daily newsletter.