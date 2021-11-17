The Bell County Public Health District identified 35 new COVID-19 infections in Bell County on Wednesday, as active cases reached 301 — 24 more than Tuesday.
Deaths continued to remain at 735 with the latest three identified on Monday.
Those deaths were for a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s, Interim Health Director Nikki Morrow said in an email.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area L — of which Bell County is one of six counties — decreased to 3.46% on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Trauma Service Area L now has 1,099 staffed hospital beds with 38 taken up by patients with COVID-19.
School cases
Killeen ISD has totaled 26 COVID-19 infections — 20 student and six faculty infections — over the last 10 days. These cases represent about 0.5% of the school system’s 50,822 population, according to district data.
There are 15 active COVID-19 cases across nine campuses in the Belton Independent School District: three at Lake Belton High, two at Belton High, two at North Belton Middle School, two at Lake Belton Middle School, two at Belton Middle School, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary and one at Sparta Elementary. Two additional infections are attributed to “other departments/buildings.”
These infections account for approximately 0.11% of Belton ISD’s population — an increase by 0.01% since Tuesday, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Belton ISD has three walk-in vaccine clinics scheduled for those aged 5 years and older this week: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Southwest Elementary, 611 S. Saunders St. in Belton; 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday at Lakewood Elementary, 11200 W. Adams Ave./FM 2305 in Temple; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, 320 N. Blair St. in Belton.
Meanwhile, Temple High School’s ninth-grade center will hold a vaccination clinic from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday for children aged five to 11.
“We strongly encourage you to consider vaccination of your eligible children 5 years and older to help continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Morrow said in a news release on Wednesday. “We are partnering with our local school districts and community partners to provide vaccine events on school campuses to ensure getting the vaccine is accessible and convenient for parents and students especially leading into the holidays.”
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which logged lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported between Nov. 11 and Nov. 17, showed three infections at Thornton Elementary.
Salado ISD last provided a report on its COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
“We have not had any reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Tuesday, Nov. 2,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter on Tuesday.