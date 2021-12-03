Bell County Public Health District officials reported one new death as a result of COVID-19 Friday.
The new death, the sixth this week after five on Monday, brings the total number killed by the virus in the county to 746. District officials did not specify when the death took place.
Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, said the new death was a man in his 70s.
The district did not update any other information on its online dashboard Friday.
In Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 fell by 0.86 percentage points. The Texas Department of State Health Service’s dashboard now shows the service area with 2.52% of its beds taken up by patients with the virus.
Data on the dashboard also showed the region with 1,070 staffed hospital beds and 27 patients confirmed to have COVID-19.
Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple Independent School District had no active confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its seven-day dashboard Friday, with only a single probable case on its tracker.
Belton ISD reported five active cases of the virus on its dashboard, with only a single confirmed case located at Tarver Elementary.
Salado ISD continued to only have one active case of COVID-19 Friday, a student at Salado Middle School.
Killeen ISD showed nine active cases of the virus on its dashboard Friday, seven students and two staff members.