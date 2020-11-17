The Bell County Public Health District identified two new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as active cases continued to surge to 979 — 120 more than Monday.
“The two deaths were for a woman in her 80s from Belton and a man in his 90s from Temple,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our sincerest condolences to their families go out in this very difficult time.”
These fatalities, which brought the Bell County death toll to 109, were announced as 6,648 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to health district data.
“Our new total number is 7,627 cases … bringing our current incidence rate to 269.8 per 100,000 people, which is another 30-plus point increase from yesterday,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Our incidence rate is climbing very fast and it is concerning.”
Local school districts
Active cases are on the rise in the Salado Independent School District after four students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday: a seventh-grader at Salado Middle School, two sophomores at Salado High and a senior at Salado High.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said there are now 10 active cases within the district: seven students and three employees.
On Tuesday, nearly 19 percent of the Killeen Independent School District’s 372 cumulative case total had been reported in the last seven days.
There are 17 active COVID-19 cases spanning 12 Belton Independent School District campuses: two at Belton High, two Lake Belton High, two at the Belton Early Childhood School, two at Lakewood Elementary, two at Miller Heights Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School and one at Belton New Tech High.
Belton ISD’s active case dashboard also has an additional two cases attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard will update around 5 p.m.
The district’s latest update — logging cases reported between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16 — indicated infections rose to 23. There are 14 cases at Temple High, three at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, one at Travis Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary and three attributed to “auxiliary,” according to district data.