The U.S. Department of Agriculture, on Tuesday, began accepting relief applications from agricultural producers impacted by COVID-19 through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
These applications, which were accepted through the Farm Service Agency, which will provide up to $16 billion in relief.
“There is a payment limitation of $250,000 per person or entity for all commodities combined,” the USDA said in a news release. “Applicants who are corporations, limited liability companies or limited partnerships may qualify for additional payment limits where members actively provide labor or personal management for the farming operation.”
Each applicant also will need to show that their adjusted gross income limitation of $900,000. However, the USDA is allowing exceptions to this threshold if at least 75 percent of an individual’s income comes from “farming, ranching or forestry-related activities.”
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program “provides financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5 percent or greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.”
The USDA said the funding will be drawn from two resources: $9.5 billion in appropriated funds provided through the CARES Act, and $6.5 billion through the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act.
Payment is currently scheduled to be rolled out in two phases with producers receiving 80 percent of their funds after the application is approved. The remaining balance will be paid at a later date, the USDA said.
Although Richard Cortese — a Bell County farmer and former Bell County commissioner — believes any assistance will benefit local farmers, he wants them to understand they likely won’t get anywhere near $250,000 in assistance.
“There are some farmers in Bell County that are big enough to get close to that number but they probably won’t,” Cortese said. “There’s no question that $16 billion is a lot of money, but when you divide it all out … and spread it out over a lot of people … then it’s no longer a lot.”
Cortese said farmers are coming into the season of the year where they’re looking at getting cash in, so he advised producers to make sure they get signed up.
“Get signed up and get that assistance because no doubt it’s going to help us,” he said.
Application forms for the assistance are available online at farmers.gov/cfap, and will be accepted until Aug. 28.