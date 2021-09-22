Regional hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases rose sharply Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard.
Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — saw the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 increase. The rate rose by five percentage points to 21.44 percent from 16.21 percent.
The service area includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
On Tuesday, the Bell County Public Health District dashboard showed a large decrease in active cases to 1,802 down from 2,158 on Monday.
The decrease in cases also resulted in a drop of the county’s incidence rate to 496.5 cases per 100,000, compared to the rate of 594.6 Monday. The district did not report any new deaths from the virus.
Overall the county has seen 31,430 cases of the virus during the pandemic, with 29,052 having recovered.
School cases
Temple Independent School District saw 19 active confirmed COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Wednesday with six probable cases on its tracker.
The confirmed cases included one at Temple High School, two at Bonham Middle School, five at Lamar Middle School and two at Travis Science Academy. In addition there was one case at Garcia Elementary, one at Jefferson Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, two at Scott Elementary and four at Western Hills Elementary.
Belton ISD reported 96 cases of the virus on its dashboard, 51 confirmed and 45 probable, making up about 0.55 percent of the student and staff population.
All of the district’s 18 campuses had at least one case of the virus except for three, High Point Elementary, Miller Heights Elementary and Southwest Elementary.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had 33 active cases of the virus between its three campuses. This included 15 students and a staff member at Thomas Arnold Elementary, four students at Salado Middle School and 12 students and an employee at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD reported 256 active cases in its district Wednesday, with 206 students and 50 staff members with the virus.
Antibody center
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the launch of a new antibody infusion center in Amarillo Wednesday by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The clinic, which is in partnership with the city of Amarillo, will offer monoclonal antibody treatments at no cost for patients. The treatments can help prevent against the worsening of patient’s condition, helping to free up hospital beds.
The Amarillo facility is the 18th established in the state with others in Austin, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Edinburg, Fort Worth, Harlingen, Houston, Laredo, Livingston, Lubbock, McKinney, Nacodoches, Odessa, San Antonio, Tyler, The Woodlands and Victoria.
“Our state agencies continue to work closely with local partners to expand access to COVID-19 antibody therapeutics across the Lone Star State,” Abbott said. “The new Amarillo facility will bolster our ongoing efforts to ensure Texans in the Panhandle who test positive for COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment.”
Wellness day
Walmart announced that it planned to host its quarterly wellness day on Saturday at its more than 4,700 pharmacies nationwide.
The event will focus on providing a variety of immunization shots, from the COVID-19 vaccine to the flu vaccine. Customers will be able to walk in to any of the participating pharmacy locations to get the shots.
The company statement said vaccines for COVID-19 will be provided free to those who want them, with other vaccines covered under most insurance plans.
Those interested in finding a participating location can go to Walmart.com/wellnesshub.